    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 15: Ethereum falls 2%; Cardano, Dogecoin shed up to 6%

    Bitcoin has dropped about 37 percent year to date. Other cryptos have fared just as poorly. Ethereum has dropped 44 percent and dogecoin has fallen 53 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    Representative image

    The global crypto market cap remained unchanged at $1.28 trillion early on May 15, while the total crypto market volume dropped 25.97 percent to $87.53 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $14.63 billion, 16.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $78.62 billion, which is 89.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin was trading at $29,990.77 in the early trade. The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency dropped to around $25,420 this week, its lowest level since December 2020, according to CoinDesk. It steadied around $30,000 Friday, but that's still less than half the price bitcoin fetched last November.

    Bitcoin has dropped about 37 percent year to date. Other cryptos have fared just as poorly. Ethereum has dropped 44 percent and dogecoin, a cryptocurrency favoured by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has fallen 53 percent.

    Crypto exchange Coinbase lost about a third of its value this week, during which the cryptocurrency trading platform reported that active monthly users fell by 19 percent in the first quarter amid the decline in crypto values.

    As of 8.10 am on May 15, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,18,538-0.27%
    Ethereum1,64,586.5-1.87%
    Tether81.27-0.30%
    Cardano42.21-6.28%
    Binance Coin23,530.21-2.54%
    XRP33.90-4.20%
    Polkadot884.00-1.40%
    Dogecoin7.06-5.09%
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #altcoins #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #NFT
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:38 am
