    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 12: Bitcoin falls to 16-month low, Cardano biggest loser

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Most cryptocurrencies traded in red on May 12. The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.23 trillion, a 13.2 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $218.94 billion, which makes a 42.50 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $26.95 billion, 12.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $207.58 billion, which is 94.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 23.80 lakh, with a dominance of 44.36  percent. This was a 2,46 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Bitcoin fell to its lowest in 16 months on Thursday, continuing to fall alongside risk assets such as tech stocks. Also dragged down by the collapse of TerraUSD, the so-called stablecoin, which lost its dollar peg this week.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped around two percent to as low as $28,379.26, its lowest since January 2021. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has dropped 13 percent so far in May and has lost more than half its value since it hit an all-time high of $69,000 in November last year.

    As of 9:15 am on May 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin23,81,509-6.46%
    Ethereum1,65,500.0-13.85%
    Tether831.97%
    Cardano37.000-27.3%
    Binance Coin21,094.05-18.47%
    XRP31.2036-25.21%
    Polkadot690.86-25.11%
    Dogecoin6.5533-26.04%
