    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 11: Bitcoin and Ether edge up as Binance and Cardano decline

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 25.55 lakh, with a dominance of 41.81 percent. This was a 0.05 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    Most cryptocurrencies recovered with some trading in the red early today on May 11. The global crypto market cap is $1.43 trillion, a 0.31 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $156.47 billion, which makes a 14.64 percent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $21.09 billion, 13.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $140.93 billion, which is 90.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    In news, crypto assets bled nearly $800 billion in market value over the past month, touching a low of $1.4 trillion on Tuesday, as the end of easy monetary policy diminishes appetite for risk assets.

    Bitcoin, which makes up for nearly 40 percent of the crypto market, hit a 10-month low earlier on Tuesday, before rebounding to $31,450, just six days after touching $40,000. It was more than 54 percent below its Nov. 10 all-time high of $69,000.

    Digital asset prices have slumped, mirroring a plunge in equities on fears of aggressive interest rate hikes across the globe to stave off decades-high inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 28 percent from its November 2021 record high.

    As of 8:15 am on May 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin25,55,3820.01%
    Ethereum1,93,158.91.44%
    Tether81.20-0.79%
    Cardano51.5809-1.4%
    Binance Coin26,000.00-1.92%
    XRP41.80261.31%
    Polkadot931.001.52%
    Dogecoin8.96090.8%
    first published: May 11, 2022 08:48 am
