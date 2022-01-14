Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum down

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent.

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 1.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.64 billion, a 0.49 percent increase.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.05 percent of the trading volume at $15.30 billion, stablecoins made up 72.06 percent at $73.24 billion.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent in rupee terms. This is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day. In dollar terms, Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.12 percent to 39.77 percent and it was trading at $42,726.60 in the morning.

Bitcoin dipped 1.65 percent to trade at Rs 34,03,723 while Ethereum was down 1.48 percent to Rs 2,60,749.5.

Cardano also declined 4.44 percent to Rs 99.1 and Avalanche fell 4.35 percent to Rs 7,150. Polkadot rose 2.72 percent to Rs 2,186 and Litecoin increased 0.25 percent to Rs 11,054 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose o.32 percent to Rs 79.6 and Dogecoin surged 7.29 percent to trade at Rs 14.058.

Meanwhile, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has said in a report that North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly $400 million worth of digital assets. "From 2020 to 2021, the number of North Korean-linked hacks jumped from four to seven, and the value extracted from these hacks grew by 40%," said the report, which was released on January 13.

Also, Block Inc chief executive Jack Dorsey has said in a tweet that the fintech firm is building an open bitcoin mining system, as the newly re-branded company looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain. In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 34,03,723 -1.65% Ethereum 2,60,749.5 -1.48% Tether 79.6 -0.47% Cardano 99.1 -4.44% Binance USD 79.24 0.3% XRP 61.3772 -1.91% Polkadot 2,186 2.72% Dogecoin 14.058 7.29%