Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise

The global crypto market capitalisation rose 0.81 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.23 trillion while the total trading volume fell substantially by 25.65 percent to $66.83 billion.

While DeFi accounted for 21.93 percent of the trading volume at $14.66 billion, stablecoins made up 74.78 percent at $49.98 billion. The market dominance of Bitcoin tumbled 0.18 percent to 39.91 percent today morning. It is currently trading at $46,891.16.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin rose 1.68 percent to trade at Rs 37,86,507 while Ethereum rose 0.86 percent to Rs 3,00,000. Cardano rose 3.1 percent to Rs 109.37 and Avalanche rose 4.1 percent to Rs 9,199. Polkadot rose 5.22 percent to Rs 2,272.19 and Litecoin rose 1.96 percent at Rs 11,943.07 over the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.54 percent to trade at Rs 79.54

Memecoin SHIB increased 0.67 percent while Dogecoin decreased 0.82 percent to trade at Rs 13.79. LUNA rose around 5.21 percent to Rs 7,268.21.

Over the last 12 months, Shiba Inu has received more than 188 million views, according to CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency price tracking website.

On the other hand, Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, stood at second position with 145 million views during the same period. This was followed by Cardano and Ethereum, at the fourth and fifth places, with 86 million views and 81 million views, respectively.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has recovered Rs 49.20 crore in cash pertaining to GST evaded by WazirX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. The department detected a GST evasion worth Rs 40.5 crore.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 37,86,507 +1.68 Ethereum 3,00,000 +0.86 Cardano 109.37 +3.1 Tether 79.54 -0.54 Solana 14,249 +3.32 Avalanche 9,199 +4.1 Litecoin 11,943.07 +1.96 XRP 67.29 +1.21 Axie 7,475.56 -0.31