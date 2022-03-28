English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 28: Bitcoin up; Polkadot, Dogecoin biggest gainers

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 35.65 lakh, with a dominance of 42.29 percent. This is a 0.28 percent increase over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

    Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 28. The global crypto market cap is $2.10 trillion, a 4.05 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.99 billion, which makes a 50.89 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.79 billion, 11.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $72.33 billion, which is 79.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 35.65 lakh, with a dominance of 42.29 percent. This is a 0.28 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

    Bitcoin’s stealth rally over the past two weeks not only pushed it past a key level of $45,000 — it also put the world’s biggest cryptocurrency back in positive territory for the year.

    The token rose as high as $47,583 in early Hong Kong trading, well above the $35,000-to-$45,000 range where it’s been stuck since early January. With the fresh gains, Bitcoin is now up about 1.2 percent for the year, compared with a 4.7 percent decline for the S&P 500.

    Close

    Related stories

    If Bitcoin can keep breaking through “in a meaningful way,” it should gain a lot of upside momentum, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co

    In other news, AP reported that Ukraine, which has waged a staunch defence against Russian invasion, says it has pioneered a new source of financial support: People around the world who have donated millions of dollars directly to its war effort via cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

    Since February 26, when Ukrainian officials began tweeting calls for cryptocurrency donations, the Ukrainian government says it has taken in almost $67 million of its $200 million goal.

    As off 7.50 am on March 28, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin35,65,9463.35%
    Ethereum2,51,999.83.29%
    Tether76.34-1.11%
    Cardano89.10000.67%
    Binance Coin32,696.381.52%
    XRP66.14652.2%
    Polkadot1,713.045.5%
    Dogecoin11.18004.97%
    Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Business #Cryptocurreny #Dogecoin #NFTs #Polkadot
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 08:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.