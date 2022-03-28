Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 28: Bitcoin up; Polkadot, Dogecoin biggest gainers

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 28. The global crypto market cap is $2.10 trillion, a 4.05 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.99 billion, which makes a 50.89 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.79 billion, 11.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $72.33 billion, which is 79.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 35.65 lakh, with a dominance of 42.29 percent. This is a 0.28 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin’s stealth rally over the past two weeks not only pushed it past a key level of $45,000 — it also put the world’s biggest cryptocurrency back in positive territory for the year.

The token rose as high as $47,583 in early Hong Kong trading, well above the $35,000-to-$45,000 range where it’s been stuck since early January. With the fresh gains, Bitcoin is now up about 1.2 percent for the year, compared with a 4.7 percent decline for the S&P 500.

If Bitcoin can keep breaking through “in a meaningful way,” it should gain a lot of upside momentum, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co

In other news, AP reported that Ukraine, which has waged a staunch defence against Russian invasion, says it has pioneered a new source of financial support: People around the world who have donated millions of dollars directly to its war effort via cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Since February 26, when Ukrainian officials began tweeting calls for cryptocurrency donations, the Ukrainian government says it has taken in almost $67 million of its $200 million goal.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 35,65,946 3.35% Ethereum 2,51,999.8 3.29% Tether 76.34 -1.11% Cardano 89.1000 0.67% Binance Coin 32,696.38 1.52% XRP 66.1465 2.2% Polkadot 1,713.04 5.5% Dogecoin 11.1800 4.97%