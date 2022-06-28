Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 28: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Dogecoin biggest loser

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 28 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.33 percent to $925.77 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume increased 4.07 percent to $54.99 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.81 billion, 10.57 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $49.24 billion, 89.55 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.53 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
Meanwhile, India’s largest digital assets exchanges are bracing for a drawn-out crypto winter — one with some unwelcome local twists.
With token prices plummeting, customers unable to transfer money to their accounts and a dreaded transaction tax on cryptocurrencies just around the corner, exchanges like Binance-backed WazirX have put expansion plans on the back burner.
At 8:00 am on June 28, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,13,652
|-2.36%
|Ethereum
|97,210.2
|-4.6%
|Tether
|83.20
|0.04%
|Cardano
|39.7505
|-3.98%
|Binance Coin
|19,487.02
|1.63%
|XRP
|28.40
|-5.96%
|Polkadot
|620.00
|-5.54%
|Dogecoin
|5.7700
|-7.06%