Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 28: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Dogecoin biggest loser

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 28 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.33 percent to $925.77 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume increased 4.07 percent to $54.99 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.81 billion, 10.57 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $49.24 billion, 89.55 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.53 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Meanwhile, India’s largest digital assets exchanges are bracing for a drawn-out crypto winter — one with some unwelcome local twists.

With token prices plummeting, customers unable to transfer money to their accounts and a dreaded transaction tax on cryptocurrencies just around the corner, exchanges like Binance-backed WazirX have put expansion plans on the back burner.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,13,652 -2.36% Ethereum 97,210.2 -4.6% Tether 83.20 0.04% Cardano 39.7505 -3.98% Binance Coin 19,487.02 1.63% XRP 28.40 -5.96% Polkadot 620.00 -5.54% Dogecoin 5.7700 -7.06%