Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 25: Crypto market in green; Bitcoin rises over 2%, Ether biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 25 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2 percent to $954.90 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume rose 4.04 per cent to $64.51 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.97 billion, 10.81 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $56.72 billion, 87.93 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.52 percent. This was a 0.47 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
In other news, the officers committee on GST has suggested the GST Council to defer a decision on taxability of cryptocurrency and other virtual digital assets.
The Fitment Committee in its report to the GST Council has suggested that a law on regulation of cryptocurrency is awaited and it would be essential to identify all relevant supplies associated with the crypto-ecosystem, besides classification on whether they are goods or services.
At 9:30 am on June 25, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,63,084
|2.02%
|Ethereum
|1,00,979.7
|6.57%
|Tether
|82.52
|0.13%
|Cardano
|41.3816
|1.77%
|Binance Coin
|19,588.07
|2.79%
|XRP
|30.4600
|0.18%
|Polkadot
|675
|2.33%
|Dogecoin
|5.5900
|3.75%