Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 25: Crypto market in green; Bitcoin rises over 2%, Ether biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 25 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2 percent to $954.90 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume rose 4.04 per cent to $64.51 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.97 billion, 10.81 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $56.72 billion, 87.93 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.52 percent. This was a 0.47 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

In other news, the officers committee on GST has suggested the GST Council to defer a decision on taxability of cryptocurrency and other virtual digital assets.

The Fitment Committee in its report to the GST Council has suggested that a law on regulation of cryptocurrency is awaited and it would be essential to identify all relevant supplies associated with the crypto-ecosystem, besides classification on whether they are goods or services.

At 9:30 am on June 25, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,63,084 2.02% Ethereum 1,00,979.7 6.57% Tether 82.52 0.13% Cardano 41.3816 1.77% Binance Coin 19,588.07 2.79% XRP 30.4600 0.18% Polkadot 675 2.33% Dogecoin 5.5900 3.75%

Moneycontrol News