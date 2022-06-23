 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 23: Bitcoin and Ether flatline as Cardano biggest gainer

Moneycontrol News
Jun 23, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading flat early on June 23 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.05 percent to $899.78 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 5.85 percent to $66.53 billion during the period.


The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.39 billion, 8.11 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $57.68 billion, 86.70 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.90 lakh, with a dominance of 43.20 percent. This was a 0.07 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.

Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.


At 7:57am on June 21, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,93,765 0.75%
Ethereum 90,499 -0.78%
Tether 82.90 -0.33%
Cardano 39.06 1.22%
Binance Coin 18,109.99 0.96%
XRP 26.83 0.89%
Polkadot 626.00 0.73%
Dogecoin 5.2298 0.05%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jun 23, 2022 08:20 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.