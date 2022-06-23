Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 23: Bitcoin and Ether flatline as Cardano biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading flat early on June 23 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.05 percent to $899.78 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 5.85 percent to $66.53 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.39 billion, 8.11 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $57.68 billion, 86.70 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.
Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.
At 7:57am on June 21, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,93,765
|0.75%
|Ethereum
|90,499
|-0.78%
|Tether
|82.90
|-0.33%
|Cardano
|39.06
|1.22%
|Binance Coin
|18,109.99
|0.96%
|XRP
|26.83
|0.89%
|Polkadot
|626.00
|0.73%
|Dogecoin
|5.2298
|0.05%