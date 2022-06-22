Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 22: Dogecoin climbs over 6%; Bitcoin, Ether in red

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.54 billion, 9.28 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $60.96 billion, 86.47 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.80 lakh, with a dominance of 43.35 percent. This was a 0.10 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.
Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,80,965
|-1.36%
|Ethereum
|91,000
|-2.00%
|Tether
|82.74
|-0.12%
|Cardano
|38.65
|-5.62%
|Binance Coin
|17,798
|-1.17%
|XRP
|26.62
|0.48%
|Polkadot
|621.31
|-4..85%
|Dogecoin
|5.2387
|6.28%