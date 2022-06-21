Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 21: Bitcoin, Ether in green; Polkadot biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 21 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.86 percent to $904.57 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 8.78 percent to $71.92 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 9.24 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $62.73 billion, 87.23 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.
Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.
At 7:50am on June 21, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,01,348
|3.41%
|Ethereum
|93,000
|4.49%
|Tether
|82.75
|-0.04%
|Cardano
|40.40
|4.46%
|Binance Coin
|17,905.90
|2.49%
|XRP
|26.64
|1.29%
|Polkadot
|640.61
|5.65%
|Dogecoin
|4.92
|2.01%