Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 21: Bitcoin, Ether in green; Polkadot biggest gainer

Moneycontrol News
Jun 21, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 43.35 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 21 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.86 percent to $904.57 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 8.78 percent to $71.92 billion during the period.


The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 9.24 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $62.73 billion, 87.23 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 43.35 percent. This was a 0.08 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.

Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.


At 7:50am on June 21, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 17,01,348 3.41%
Ethereum 93,000 4.49%
Tether 82.75 -0.04%
Cardano 40.40 4.46%
Binance Coin 17,905.90 2.49%
XRP 26.64 1.29%
Polkadot 640.61 5.65%
Dogecoin 4.92 2.01%
