    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 20: Crypto market shows recovery; Bitcoin, Ether rise over 8%

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 6.97 per cent to $875.48 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 11.16 per cent to $79.28 billion during the period.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.77 billion, 7.28 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.63 billion, 86.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.6 lakh, with a dominance of 43.37 percent. This was a 0.42 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    At 8:30am on June 20, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,67,4648.03%
    Ethereum89,08310.91%
    Tether82.90-0.56%
    Cardano38.99985.03%
    Binance Coin17,334.207.69%
    XRP26.59815.09%
    Polkadot602.892.55%
    Dogecoin4.849911.72%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 09:22 am
