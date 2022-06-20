Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 20: Crypto market shows recovery; Bitcoin, Ether rise over 8%

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 6.97 per cent to $875.48 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 11.16 per cent to $79.28 billion during the period.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.6 lakh, with a dominance of 43.37 percent. This was a 0.42 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.77 billion, 7.28 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.63 billion, 86.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

At 8:30am on June 20, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,67,464 8.03% Ethereum 89,083 10.91% Tether 82.90 -0.56% Cardano 38.9998 5.03% Binance Coin 17,334.20 7.69% XRP 26.5981 5.09% Polkadot 602.89 2.55% Dogecoin 4.8499 11.72%