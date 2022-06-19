Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 19: Crypto market bleeds as bitcoin drops further, Ether biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on June 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 7.22 percent to $821.72 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 54.59 percent to $90.17 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.99 billion, 6.65 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $80.14 billion, 88.87 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.12 lakh, with a dominance of 42.91 percent. This was a 1.04 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows. Ethereum was the biggest loser as it fell over 10 percent to hover at Rs 79 lakh, while bitcoin - the world's largest cryptocurrency, continued to drop at Rs 16,12,20 lakh, according to prices on cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. In other news, the NFT market witnesses a flatline as the global crypto market continues to crash. According to the CryptoSlam NFT tracker, the NFT sales since April have dropped by 150 percent. The average price of an NFT has dropped from $589 in April to $192 in June, a drop of 67 percent in the value.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,12,20 -8.31% Ethereum 79,914.9 -10.89% Tether 83.50 0.69% Cardano 37.0054 -7.25% Binance Coin 15,990.20 -9.13% XRP 25.0301 -5.22% Polkadot 571.65 -4.69% Dogecoin 4.3462 -7.46%

Moneycontrol News