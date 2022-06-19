Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 19: Crypto market bleeds as bitcoin drops further, Ether biggest drag

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.12 lakh, with a dominance of 42.91 percent. This was a 1.04 percent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Ethereum was the biggest loser as it fell over 10 percent to hover at Rs 79 lakh, while bitcoin - the world's largest cryptocurrency, continued to drop at Rs 16,12,20 lakh, according to prices on cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

In other news, the NFT market witnesses a flatline as the global crypto market continues to crash. According to the CryptoSlam NFT tracker, the NFT sales since April have dropped by 150 percent. The average price of an NFT has dropped from $589 in April to $192 in June, a drop of 67 percent in the value.