    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 18: Crypto market in red; bitcoin, ether decline over 2%

    Bitcoin dropped 2.2 percent to Rs 16,91,939 lakh, while ethereum declined more than two percent to Rs 89,499 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on June 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 1.59 percent to $886.55 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume dropped 24.60 percent to $57.13 billion during the period.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.28 billion, 7.49 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $51.18 billion, 89.58 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.91 lakh, with a dominance of 43.94 percent. This was a 0.17 cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    Ethereum declined more than two percent to hover at Rs 89,499 lakhs, while bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, also dropped 2.2 percent at Rs 16,91,939 lakh, according to prices on cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

    The US securities market watchdog has launched an investigation to ascertain if cryptocurrency exchanges were doing enough to curb insider trading, Fox Business has reported.

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent a communication to at least one crypto exchange seeking information on the processes it followed to protect users from malpractices like insider trading, said the report, citing an unnamed source with the knowledge of the probe.

    The SEC’s decision to launch an investigation into crypto exchanges follows the collapse of the Terra LUNA token, in which investors lost around $40 billion when its peg to the US dollar was severed.

    At 11.30 am on June 18, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,91,939-2.2%
    Ethereum89,499-2.04%
    Tether82.86-0.14%
    Cardano40.1957-2.2%
    Binance Coin17,484.40-2.34%
    XRP26.3709-3.01%
    Polkadot600.90-0.71%
    Dogecoin4.6924-0.17%
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 11:45 am
