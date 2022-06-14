Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 14: Bitcoin and Ether down nearly 18%, crypto market cap slips below $900 billion

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.60 lakh, with a dominance of 44.88 percent. This was a 2.43 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers on June 13 citing "extreme" conditions.

The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021.

New Jersey-based Celsius, which has around $11.8 billion in assets, offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit cryptocurrencies with its platform. It then lends out cryptocurrencies to earn a return.

Crypto markets have dived in the past few weeks as rising interest rates and surging inflation prompted investors to ditch riskier assets across financial markets.

Cryptocurrency investors have also been rattled by the collapse of the terraUSD and luna tokens in May which was shortly followed by Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, briefly breaking its 1:1 peg with the dollar.

As of 7.45 am on June 14, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):