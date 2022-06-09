Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 09: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red; Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 9 as the global crypto market cap decreased 2.65 percent to $1.23 trillion over the last day.

The total crypto market volume rose 21.76 percent to $67.03 billion over the last 24 hours.



The total volume in Defi stood at $7.02 billion, 10.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $57.81 billion, which is 86.23 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price hovered around Rs 24.64 lakh with a dominance of 46.54 percent, a 0.32 percent decrease over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap

Cryptocurrency developers and US lawmakers are moving towards putting the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in charge of regulating digital currencies, said CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger.

The designation would expand the CFTC's mandate to oversee agricultural, energy and financial options markets and pave the way for the agency to regulate other digital assets such as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Separately, the CFTC is considering how carbon trading markets operate, with a view towards their use in hedging and risk management.

As of 8:00 am on June 09, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 24,64,461 -2.47% Ethereum 1,45,873.9 -1.55% Tether 81.66 -0.38% Cardano 51.77 -0.86% Binance Coin 23,451 -o.81% XRP 32.59 -1.01% Polkadot 736.05 -3.25% Dogecoin 6.47 -1.96%

Moneycontrol News