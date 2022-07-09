Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 9: Crypto markets flatline, Ether drops over 2%

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the flatline early on July 9 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.69 percent to $952.57 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped by 35.54 percent to $85.95 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.83 billion, 6.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $78.25 billion, which is 91.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin and Ether have struggled since U.S.-based lender Celsius Network this month said it would suspend withdrawals. Cryptocurrencies were further rattled by the apparent insolvency of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which a person familiar with the matter told Reuters has entered liquidation.
Many of the industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May, which saw the stablecoin lose almost all its value, along with its paired token.
As of 8.30 am on July 09, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,39,999
|-0.92%
|Ethereum
|97,001.0
|-2.35%
|Tether
|80.87
|0.77%
|Cardano
|38.0000
|-0.01%
|Binance Coin
|19,480.00
|1.33%
|XRP
|27.4227
|-2.06%
|Polkadot
|577.80
|0.47%
|Dogecoin
|5.5852
|-0.61%