Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 6: Crypto market in red, Bitcoin down 2%, Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 6. The global crypto market cap declined 1.78 per cent to $893.50 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.77 billion, which makes a 16.92 per cent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is $5.68 billion which is 8.76 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.44 billion, which is 91.76 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovers around Rs 16 lakh and its current dominance in the crypto market is 42.40 per cent which is a 0.06 per cent decrease over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Indian cryptocurrency exchanges are experiencing a slump in the value of transactions as investors flee to overseas exchanges after the implementation of a 1 per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on July 1.

Data sourced from AppTweak and compiled by Moneycontrol shows that in January, Indian domestic crypto exchanges including CoinDCX, Coinswitch, Zebpay and WazirX saw over 5.5 million application downloads while international exchanges including the likes of Kucoin, Binance and FTX had over 525,000 downloads.

As of 8.35 am on July 06, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,10,000 -0.9% Ethereum 90,000.4 -3.73% Tether 81.31 -0.23% Cardano 36.9000 -1.86% Binance Coin 18,215 -0.13% XRP 26.4483 1.37% Polkadot 550 -6.05% Dogecoin 5.4001 -5.24%

Moneycontrol News