Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 4: Bitcoin falls, Ripple gains 2% as crypto market shows mixed trend

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded flat early on July 4. The global crypto market-cap rose marginally by 0.60 percent to $871.80 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined by 2.72 percent to $40.12 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.10 billion, 10.23 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $36.64 billion, which accounted for 91.33 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 15.61 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency declined marginally by 0.19 percent to 42.06 percent early today.

Meanwhile, Facebook parent Meta has announced it will shut down its digital wallet for cryptocurrency, Novi, on September 1, 2022, barely a year after it started the project.

The product didn't even make it to a full launch, closing its doors at pilot stage. Meta said the Novi app and its integration with WhatsApp will no longer be available and users will not be able to sign in to their accounts after the expiry date.

The move coincides with the mayhem in the cryptocurrency space, with prices crashing to new lows.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 15,80,900 -1.33% Ethereum 88,698.9 1.6% Tether 82.35 -0.31% Cardano 37.10 -0.13% Binance Coin 17,700 -1.1% XRP 26.0023 2.21% Polkadot 565.00 -1.72% Dogecoin 5.5185 1.6%