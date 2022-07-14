Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 14: Market volume surges 32%; Bitcoin biggest gainer

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 14. The global crypto market-cap rose by 3.66 percent to $903.44 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 32.80 percent to $73.70 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.37 billion which is 8.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $66.22 billion, which is 89.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.7 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.95 percent, an increase of 0.21 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Coinbase Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is now restructuring the global cryptocurrency exchange platform’s internal teams, reporting hierarchies and way of work to remain more efficient, agile, and focussed on profitability.

“After 18 months of ~200% y/y employee growth, many of our internal tools and organizing principles have started to strain or break. So we’ve been digging in to identify the set of changes we need to make to help us succeed at this new scale,” Armstrong wrote in a blog post dated July 12.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,70,699 2.12% Ethereum 91,800 2% Tether 82.90 -0.84% Cardano 35.7937 0.81% Binance Coin 18,701.02 1.79% XRP 26.4999 0.95% Polkadot 537.07 -0.54% Dogecoin 5.1494 0.96%