English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 14: Market volume surges 32%; Bitcoin biggest gainer

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.7 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.95 per cent, an increase of 0.21 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 14. The global crypto market-cap rose by 3.66 percent to $903.44 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 32.80 percent to $73.70 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.37 billion which is 8.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $66.22 billion, which is 89.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.7 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.95 percent, an increase of 0.21 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, Coinbase Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is now restructuring the global cryptocurrency exchange platform’s internal teams, reporting hierarchies and way of work to remain more efficient, agile, and focussed on profitability.

    “After 18 months of ~200% y/y employee growth, many of our internal tools and organizing principles have started to strain or break. So we’ve been digging in to identify the set of changes we need to make to help us succeed at this new scale,” Armstrong wrote in a blog post dated July 12.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 9:00 am on July 14, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,70,6992.12%
    Ethereum91,8002%
    Tether82.90-0.84%
    Cardano35.79370.81%
    Binance Coin18,701.021.79%
    XRP26.49990.95%
    Polkadot537.07-0.54%
    Dogecoin5.14940.96%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices today #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.