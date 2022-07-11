Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower; XRP biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 11. The global crypto market-cap declined by 2.77 per cent to $916.76 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 1.42 per cent to $54.82 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.45 billion, 8.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $49.42 billion, which accounted for 90.14 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency declined by 0.23 per cent to 42.82 per cent early today, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As of 8.25 am on July 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,08,000 -1.83% Ethereum 95,000 -3.45% Tether 82.23 1.25% Cardano 37.5000 -2.59% Binance Coin 18,641.04 -2.49% XRP 26.5010 -4.5% Polkadot 570.98 -3.2% Dogecoin 5.6000 0%

Moneycontrol News