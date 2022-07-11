English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade lower; XRP biggest loser

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 11. The global crypto market-cap declined by 2.77 per cent to $916.76 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 1.42 per cent to $54.82 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.45 billion, 8.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $49.42 billion, which accounted for 90.14 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency declined by 0.23 per cent to 42.82 per cent early today, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    As of 8.25 am on July 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,08,000-1.83%
    Ethereum95,000-3.45%
    Tether82.231.25%
    Cardano37.5000-2.59%
    Binance Coin18,641.04-2.49%
    XRP26.5010-4.5%
    Polkadot570.98-3.2%
    Dogecoin5.60000%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 08:34 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.