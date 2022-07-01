English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 1: Bitcoin, Ether rise marginally as Polkadot edges lower

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green on July 1 as the global crypto market cap rose by 0.52 per cent to $896.88 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume increased 15.65 per cent to $72.37 billion during the period.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.12 billion, 9.84 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $64.79 billion, 89.53 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 42.97 per cent. This was a 0.07 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    In other news, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed TikTok's most followed creator Khaby Lame as its global brand ambassador.

    Khaby Lame has been brought on board to help Binance, the worlds largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, bust myths about the digital currency and Web 3 -- which is being touted as an evolutionary step ahead for the internet.

    At 9:00 am on July 1, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,72,1280.51%
    Ethereum91,9071.38%
    Tether83.130.49%
    Cardano38.80000.5%
    Binance Coin18,6002.76%
    XRP27.48963.31%
    Polkadot607.83-0.67%
    Dogecoin5.5808-0.37%
