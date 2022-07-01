Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 1: Bitcoin, Ether rise marginally as Polkadot edges lower

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green on July 1 as the global crypto market cap rose by 0.52 per cent to $896.88 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume increased 15.65 per cent to $72.37 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.12 billion, 9.84 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $64.79 billion, 89.53 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 42.97 per cent. This was a 0.07 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

In other news, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed TikTok's most followed creator Khaby Lame as its global brand ambassador.

Khaby Lame has been brought on board to help Binance, the worlds largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, bust myths about the digital currency and Web 3 -- which is being touted as an evolutionary step ahead for the internet.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,72,128 0.51% Ethereum 91,907 1.38% Tether 83.13 0.49% Cardano 38.8000 0.5% Binance Coin 18,600 2.76% XRP 27.4896 3.31% Polkadot 607.83 -0.67% Dogecoin 5.5808 -0.37%