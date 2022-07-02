Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 02: Bitcoin down, Ethereum biggest laggard

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 2. The global crypto market cap is $863.55 billion, a 4.16 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.61 billion, which makes a 11.68 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.63 billion, 8.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.13 billion, which is 89.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 15.95 lakh, with a dominance of 42.42 percent. This was a 0.63 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the news, in a notification issued on June 30, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the revenue department of the Ministry of Finance said that only those NFT trades that do not include a parallel sale of an underlying physical asset will attract the tax rates specified for virtual digital assets (VDAs).

“The Central Government hereby specifies a token which qualifies to be a virtual digital asset as a non-fungible token within the meaning of sub-clause (a) of clause (47A) of section 2 of the Act but shall not include a non-fungible token whose transfer results in the transfer of ownership of the underlying tangible asset and the transfer of ownership of such underlying tangible asset is legally enforceable,” said the notification.

On the corporate side, OpenSea, the popular NFT marketplace has been hit with another data breach. This time, the company says that an employee of its email vendor, Customer.io, apparently downloaded and shared email addresses linked to OpenSea accounts.

The company said in a tweet, that emails provided to the marketplace by users, and people who had subscribed to its newsletters were both affected. It added there was a high chance of email phishing attempts, now that the addresses were leaked online and appealed to customers to maintain safe email practices and only respond to mails from their official domain (opensea.io).

As off 8.26 am on July 02, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 15,95,963 -3.89% Ethereum 88,000 -4.86% Tether 83.31 0.32% Cardano 37.3000 -4.35% Binance Coin 18,020.65 -3.03% XRP 25.8921 -2.51% Polkadot 577.98 -1.38% Dogecoin 5.4218 -3%

Moneycontrol News