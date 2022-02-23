Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 23: Bitcoin up by 1.54%, Cardano biggest gainer by 5%

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early today on February 23. The global crypto market cap is $1.72 trillion, a 2.35 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.28 billion, which makes a 18.37 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.37 billion, 13.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $68.57 billion, which is 83.34 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 29.92 lakh with a dominance of 42.07 percent. This was a 0.06 percent increase over the day.

WIth cryoto and blockchain powering the metaverse, an author writes that there is a pressing need to reconsider the design of the immersive world, and that her own experience of sexual assault in Metaverse being only a glimpse.

She notes that harassment in digital spaces has been a problem since day one — rife with hate, violence, aggression, misogyny and racism. Her experience of verbal and sexual harassment in which three male avatars groped and essentially sexually assualted her avatar in the metaverse is the tip of the iceberg in the digital space, she adds.

On digital Rupee, PRO brings perspective on how the naïve articulation of commercial banks as intermediaries that lend deposits has long been dispelled with. Instead, banks must be understood as creators of credit money.

A deposit (money) is created when a bank gives a loan. In other words, loans create deposits. However, a bank must have positive balances in its reserve account at the central bank for interbank settlements. Theoretically speaking, central banks will always provide commercial banks with reserves.

With the digital rupee, the RBI would be able to increase the effectiveness of monetary policy by directly changing interest rates on deposits and/or lending.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 29,92,291 1.54% Ethereum 2,06,675 1.06% Tether 78.93 -0.67% Cardano 71.4400 5.8% Binance Coin 29,593.10 4.56% XRP 56.2659 1.32% Polkadot 1,292 0.72% Dogecoin 10.3495 1.33%