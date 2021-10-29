MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum surges nearly 10%, Shiba Inu plunges 22%

Bitcoin's price is currently $61,661.25. and its dominance is currently 44.20 percent, an decrease of 0.67 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are in a mix of green and red on October 29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.63 trillion, a 6.38 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $176.89 billion, which makes a 4.44 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently $61,661.25. and its dominance is currently 44.20 percent, a decrease of 0.67 percent over the day.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu's price skyrocketed over 140 percent in the last week. It was momentarily ranked eighth yesterday based on market capitalisation, comfortably ahead of Dogecoin, which was ranked tenth. It has now again plunged below Dogecoin settling at the tenth, trailing behind Dogecoin at ninth.

Australia's corporate watchdog said on Friday that holders of underlying crypto-asset investment products would need a licence, as part of a new set of guidances it hopes would improve transparency and protect investors.

Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the high-risk cryptocurrency sector despite its huge growth in the past year.

A senate report called on Australia to introduce new laws such as tax discounts and a licensing regime for digital asset miners to be more competitive with other countries in the fast-growing space.

Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new "crypto-asset" section in its licensing applications that holders of underlying assets that comprise crypto-asset will need.

"Crypto-assets have unique characteristics and risks that must be considered by product issuers and market operators in meeting their existing regulatory obligations," ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said.

Estimates of the size of the digital asset industry in Australia vary. One researcher finder.com.au says a sixth of Australians owned cryptocurrency in 2021 worth A$8 billion ($6.02 billion), with bitcoin the most popular.

The ASIC also provided guidance on best practices for monitoring, holding, and prices crypto-assets as well as disclosure and risk management.

As off 7.45 am on October 29, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from Coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$61,535.714.53%-2.04%$1,162,772,474,898$46,216,260,163 749,519 BTC18,857,425 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$4,378.329.81%6.24%$516,389,229,415$27,620,182,469 6,317,824 ETH118,118,571 ETH
3Binance Coin BNB$499.059.89%4.62%$83,023,240,927$2,719,236,810 5,463,191 BNB166,801,148 BNB
4Tether USDT$1.00-0.09%-0.04%$70,064,115,843$122,282,473,242 122,292,934,658 USDT70,070,109,914 USDT
5Cardano ADA$2.034.88%-6.49%$67,343,132,246$4,596,220,661 2,269,820,021 ADA33,257,060,777 ADA
6Solana SOL$204.409.00%0.82%$61,524,669,774$3,601,382,596 17,624,748 SOL301,094,589 SOL
7XRP XRP$1.087.90%-2.12%$50,745,471,376$5,545,073,149 5,137,461,969 XRP47,015,237,181 XRP
8Polkadot DOT$43.306.66%-1.26%$42,643,411,723$2,004,348,157 46,418,724 DOT987,579,315 DOT
9Dogecoin DOGE$0.3023.54%20.38%$38,915,776,440$20,567,959,810 69,706,694,900 DOGE131,889,121,730 DOGE
10SHIBA INU SHIB$0.00-22.65%138.93%$35,520,284,370$30,261,465,788 467,801,293,740,077 SHIB549,095,509,738,353 SHIB
 [Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 29, 2021 08:09 am

