Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum surges nearly 10%, Shiba Inu plunges 22%

(Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are in a mix of green and red on October 29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.63 trillion, a 6.38 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $176.89 billion, which makes a 4.44 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently $61,661.25. and its dominance is currently 44.20 percent, a decrease of 0.67 percent over the day.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu's price skyrocketed over 140 percent in the last week. It was momentarily ranked eighth yesterday based on market capitalisation, comfortably ahead of Dogecoin, which was ranked tenth. It has now again plunged below Dogecoin settling at the tenth, trailing behind Dogecoin at ninth.

Australia's corporate watchdog said on Friday that holders of underlying crypto-asset investment products would need a licence, as part of a new set of guidances it hopes would improve transparency and protect investors.

Many of Australia's top financial institutions have not engaged with the high-risk cryptocurrency sector despite its huge growth in the past year.

A senate report called on Australia to introduce new laws such as tax discounts and a licensing regime for digital asset miners to be more competitive with other countries in the fast-growing space.

Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new "crypto-asset" section in its licensing applications that holders of underlying assets that comprise crypto-asset will need.

"Crypto-assets have unique characteristics and risks that must be considered by product issuers and market operators in meeting their existing regulatory obligations," ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said.

Estimates of the size of the digital asset industry in Australia vary. One researcher finder.com.au says a sixth of Australians owned cryptocurrency in 2021 worth A$8 billion ($6.02 billion), with bitcoin the most popular.

The ASIC also provided guidance on best practices for monitoring, holding, and prices crypto-assets as well as disclosure and risk management.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $61,535.71 4.53% -2.04% $1,162,772,474,898 $46,216,260,163 749,519 BTC 18,857,425 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $4,378.32 9.81% 6.24% $516,389,229,415 $27,620,182,469 6,317,824 ETH 118,118,571 ETH 3 Binance Coin BNB $499.05 9.89% 4.62% $83,023,240,927 $2,719,236,810 5,463,191 BNB 166,801,148 BNB 4 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.09% -0.04% $70,064,115,843 $122,282,473,242 122,292,934,658 USDT 70,070,109,914 USDT 5 Cardano ADA $2.03 4.88% -6.49% $67,343,132,246 $4,596,220,661 2,269,820,021 ADA 33,257,060,777 ADA 6 Solana SOL $204.40 9.00% 0.82% $61,524,669,774 $3,601,382,596 17,624,748 SOL 301,094,589 SOL 7 XRP XRP $1.08 7.90% -2.12% $50,745,471,376 $5,545,073,149 5,137,461,969 XRP 47,015,237,181 XRP 8 Polkadot DOT $43.30 6.66% -1.26% $42,643,411,723 $2,004,348,157 46,418,724 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 9 Dogecoin DOGE $0.30 23.54% 20.38% $38,915,776,440 $20,567,959,810 69,706,694,900 DOGE 131,889,121,730 DOGE 10 SHIBA INU SHIB $0.00 -22.65% 138.93% $35,520,284,370 $30,261,465,788 467,801,293,740,077 SHIB 549,095,509,738,353 SHIB

As off 7.45 am on October 29, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from Coinmarketcap.com):[Input from Reuters]