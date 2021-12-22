MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin rises 1.22% at Rs 38 lakh on December 22

Bitcoin's price is currently over Rs 38 lakh at around 09.35 am, according to WazirX

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on December 22. The global crypto market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 2.41 percent increase over the last day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.54 billion, which makes a 13.34 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.96 billion, 15.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $65.31 billion, which is 78.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently over Rs 38 lakh at around 09.35 am, according to WazirX. The top crypto's dominance is currently 40.69 percent, an increase of 0.04 percent over the day, as per CoinMarketCap.

Data from CoinGecko showed that Terra's US dollar-pegged stablecoin UST has surpassed DAI, its stablecoin equivalent created by MakerDao, the oldest-operating decentralized stablecoin in the market, surging to number four in terms of market capitalisation.

UST currently has a market capitalisation of about $9 billion ($9,216,965,278), its counterpart DAI has a market cap of about $8.9 billion ($8,969,084,150).

Overall, while Tether (USDT) reigns at the top with a market cap of around $77 billion ($77,549,775,071), USD coin (USDC) comes a far second, commanding a market cap of $42 billion ($42,394,442,724). Binance USD (BUSD) features in the third place, with a market cap of $14 billion ($14,449,979,414).

Meanwhile, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey joined Elon Musk in taking a dig at “Web3”, the name adopted for a decentralised internet run on crypto tokens.

The Tesla CEO had earlier dismissed Web3 as more of a “marketing buzzword” and a day later added: “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it.” Dorsey, who quit as the CEO of Twitter last month, chimed in, “It’s somewhere between a and z.” To this, Musk said, “m something something”.

In June this year, a Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey was viral, wherein both hinted that they may have an on-stage conversation at an upcoming event on Bitcoin.

As off 9.40 am on December 22, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin38,67,4141.22%
Ethereum3,18,015-0.25%
Tether78.69-1.03%
Cardano101.94951.74%
Binance Coin41,977.610.11%
XRP75.20038.61%
Polkadot20353.5%
Dogecoin13.56250.46%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 22, 2021 10:09 am

