MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent, a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.01 trillion, a 2.39 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.43 billion, a 15.56 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.74 billion, 15.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $67.48 billion, which is 77.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent. This is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds had net outflows last week totaling a record $207 million, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed, as prices continued their tumble in the first trading week of the year.

The sector has experienced four consecutive weeks of outflows since mid-December, reaching a total of $465 million, or 0.8 percent of total assets under management, Reuters reported.

Close

Related stories

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, posted outflows of $107 million in the week to January 7. While Ethereum-based products had outflows of $39 million last week, posting five straight weeks of outflows with a total of $200 million.

CoinShares said, on a proportional basis, Ethereum's outflows were 1.4 percent of total AUM, higher than that of Bitcoin. Over the last four weeks, CoinShares noted there has been greater investor activity than usual.

As of 9.40 am on January 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin33,95,3440.15%
Ethereum2,58,0003.04%
Tether79.75-0.47%
Cardano96.79993.91%
Binance Coin36,490.234.81%
XRP61.50122.8%
Polkadot2,050.735.54%
Dogecoin12.25024.95%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #blockchain #Business #cryptocurrency #NFTs
first published: Jan 12, 2022 10:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.