Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.01 trillion, a 2.39 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.43 billion, a 15.56 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.74 billion, 15.72 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $67.48 billion, which is 77.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent. This is a decrease of 0.54 percent over the day.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds had net outflows last week totaling a record $207 million, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed, as prices continued their tumble in the first trading week of the year.

The sector has experienced four consecutive weeks of outflows since mid-December, reaching a total of $465 million, or 0.8 percent of total assets under management, Reuters reported.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, posted outflows of $107 million in the week to January 7. While Ethereum-based products had outflows of $39 million last week, posting five straight weeks of outflows with a total of $200 million.

CoinShares said, on a proportional basis, Ethereum's outflows were 1.4 percent of total AUM, higher than that of Bitcoin. Over the last four weeks, CoinShares noted there has been greater investor activity than usual.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 33,95,344 0.15% Ethereum 2,58,000 3.04% Tether 79.75 -0.47% Cardano 96.7999 3.91% Binance Coin 36,490.23 4.81% XRP 61.5012 2.8% Polkadot 2,050.73 5.54% Dogecoin 12.2502 4.95%