Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum slightly up, XRP surges nearly 10%

Cryptocurrency prices are mostly in green on November 4. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 204.01 lakh crores, a 0.47 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 10,11,999 crores, which makes a 32.15 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 49,62,899 and its dominance is currently 42.95 percent, an decrease of 0.47 percent over the day.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Wednesday, catching up with bitcoin’s rally and riding on news of wider blockchain adoption.

The ether token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose to as high as Rs 3,47,255 in Asian hours, breaching the previous day’s Rs 3,42,670 and taking the week’s gains to more than 10 percent.

"The correlation of crypto versus equities and risk-on sentiments is high," said Danny Chong, chief executive officer of decentralised asset tracking platform Tranchess, who expects further gains over the quarter.

"Everyone is expecting a bull run with the absence of negative news," said Chong. "To decide the depth of the move, one should ask what can bring it down?"

The steady stream of news on cryptocurrency adoption by banks, growth of non-fungible tokens on virtual gaming platforms, launch of bitcoin futures-based U.S. ETFs and a need among investors for diversification in an uncertain interest rate environment have pushed several blockchain tokens, including bitcoin and ether, higher since October.

Smaller tokens too have seen rising interest after Facebook Inc rebranded itself into Meta to focus on building the ”metaverse”, a shared virtual environment.

Australia’s largest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on Wednesday it will become the country’s first to offer retail clients crypto services.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 49,62,899 0.37% Ethereum 3,63,899.6 1.31% Tether 79.4 0.92% Cardano 162.065 5.10% Binance Coin 4,460 2.77% XRP 97.7902 9.89% Polkadot 4,208 5.83% Dogecoin 21.2 -1.23%

As off 7.50 am on October 4, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):[Input from Reuters]