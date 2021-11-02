Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum slightly rise, Polkadot surges nearly 15%

Representative image: Reuters

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of green and red on November 2. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 197.57 lakh crores, a 0.42 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 9,95,986 crores, which makes a 0.12 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,28,435 and its dominance is currently 43.70 percent, a decrease of 0.28 percent over the day.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu tops the WazirX exchange in terms of volume with Tether and Decentraland, and Bitcoin trailing behind on second and third respectively.

SHIB, the self-proclaimed "dogecoin killer", which was created in August 2020 by someone who uses the name Ryoshi, is modelled after Dogecoin. It is currently trading at Rs 0.005456, 4.69 percent lower since yesterday.

US whistle-blower Edward Snowden has warned people against investing in cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, calling it a “clone of dog money”. The former NSA (National Security Agency) contractor’s concerns seem to have received backing from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk who too recently snubbed the popular meme cryptocurrency.

“I say this with love: if you got talked into exchanging your hard-earned savings for some new dog money because a meme said you'd get rich, please carefully consider your odds of outsmarting a market that sold to you its stake in *not even dog money but a CLONE of dog money*,” Snowden tweeted on Sunday.

Snowden’s tweet and his reply to a journalist who asked him what exactly he meant caught Musk’s attention.

“Dog money?” asked Reuters journalist Joel Schectman. Giving a sarcastic response, Snowden replied, “If you don't know what I’m talking about, you're honestly better off not knowing.”

Elon Musk, who came across screenshots of the Twitter exchange between Snowden and the journalist, responded with a single emotion that represents “ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing)”.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 48,28,435 0.76% Ethereum 3,39,967 0.85% Tether 78.89 -0.52% Cardano 153.6208 -0.31% Binance Coin 43,148 4.85% XRP 86.3854 -0.82% Polkadot 3,869.65 14.66% Dogecoin 21.25 0.14%