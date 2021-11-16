MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge nearly 6%

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 50,03,493 and its dominance is currently 43.36 percent, an increase of 0.06 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on November 16. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 199.31 lakh crores, a 6.24 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 8,33,533 crores, which makes a 29.03 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 50,03,493 and its dominance is currently 43.36 percent, an increase of 0.06 percent over the day.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance met with industry associations and experts to discuss matters of crypto finance on November 15. The committee was led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former union minister Jayant Sinha.

At the meet, all parties concluded that cryptocurrency cannot be stopped, but must be regulated, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

There was reportedly a consensus that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place to regulate cryptocurrency. However, industry associations and stakeholders were not clear as to who should be the regulator.

"It's important to balance innovation and regulation, highlights the need to 1. Ensure Investor Protection 2. Maintain Fiscal Stability 3. Ensure Adherence to FEMA and 4. Ensure cryptos aren't used for illicit finances," CNBC-TV18 quoted Chairman of Parliamentary Panel on Finance Jayant Sinha as saying.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, the price of HuskyX, a relatively lesser-known cryptocurrency, shot up by a massive 67,000 percent in less than 24 hours on November 15

HuskyX, a day earlier, began from a small value of $0.000000008738 and climbed to $0.000001485 within 24 hours. The price was hovering around 0.0000174899 at 5:40 pm IST.

The traded volume of the meme coin had crossed 3,450 percent, with tokens cumulatively valuing $1.06 million exchanging hands in a day's period.

With this unprecedented surge in its value, HuskyX has joined a list of dog-themed coins that have recently recorded an upswing in their prices within an acutely short period of time.

Despite their high-value returns, crypto analysts have warned investors against investing in meme coins without understanding the respective tokens.

As of 8.35 am on November 16, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin50,03,493-4.20%
Ethereum3,52,926.4-5.74%
Tether81.021.89%
Cardano158-3.13%
Binance Coin50,020.0-3.43%
XRP91.7448-4.60%
Polkadot3,430-7.61%
Dogecoin20.2-3.25%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 16, 2021 08:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.