Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and all others down

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33.83 lakh. The crypto accounts for 40.77 percent of the 24-hour volume of the total crypto market, an increase of 0.45 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Cryptocurrency | PC-Shutterstock

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early today with the global crypto market capitalisation standing at $1.96 trillion, a 0.46 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $102.90 billion, a 44.45 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is $16.54 billion, which is 16.08 percent of the 24-hour volume of the total crypto market. The volume of all stablecoins is $80.92 billion, which is 78.64 percent of the total.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33.83 lakh. The crypto accounts for 40.77 percent of the 24-hour volume of the total crypto market, an increase of 0.45 percent over the day.

Crypto-based crime hit a high in 2021, with transactions involving illicit addresses receiving $14 billion over the year, up from $7.8 billion in 2020, blockchain data firm Chainalysis said.

However, as a percentage of crypto transaction volumes, the share of fraudulent transactions shrank to a record low of 0.15 percent in 2021, the firm said.

Across all cryptos tracked by Chainalysis, the total transaction volume grew to $15.8 trillion in 2021, a six-fold increase from 2020.

The yearly trends suggest that crime is becoming a smaller part of the crypto business ecosystem – except for 2019, an outlier year largely due to the PlusToken Ponzi scheme. They also show that the law enforcement’s ability to combat crypto-based crime is evolving.

As of 8.40 am on January 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin33,83,194-0.26%
Ethereum2,49,724-2%
Tether80.39-0.45%
Cardano92.3000-2.11%
Binance Coin34,497.70-2.86%
XRP59.781-1.7%
Polkadot1,931.66-4.15%
Dogecoin11.6698-4.65%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Business #Crypto #cryptocurrency #NFTs
first published: Jan 11, 2022 09:03 am

