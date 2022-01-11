Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and all others down

Cryptocurrency | PC-Shutterstock

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early today with the global crypto market capitalisation standing at $1.96 trillion, a 0.46 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $102.90 billion, a 44.45 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is $16.54 billion, which is 16.08 percent of the 24-hour volume of the total crypto market. The volume of all stablecoins is $80.92 billion, which is 78.64 percent of the total.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33.83 lakh. The crypto accounts for 40.77 percent of the 24-hour volume of the total crypto market, an increase of 0.45 percent over the day.

Crypto-based crime hit a high in 2021, with transactions involving illicit addresses receiving $14 billion over the year, up from $7.8 billion in 2020, blockchain data firm Chainalysis said.

However, as a percentage of crypto transaction volumes, the share of fraudulent transactions shrank to a record low of 0.15 percent in 2021, the firm said.

Across all cryptos tracked by Chainalysis, the total transaction volume grew to $15.8 trillion in 2021, a six-fold increase from 2020.

The yearly trends suggest that crime is becoming a smaller part of the crypto business ecosystem – except for 2019, an outlier year largely due to the PlusToken Ponzi scheme. They also show that the law enforcement’s ability to combat crypto-based crime is evolving.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 33,83,194 -0.26% Ethereum 2,49,724 -2% Tether 80.39 -0.45% Cardano 92.3000 -2.11% Binance Coin 34,497.70 -2.86% XRP 59.781 -1.7% Polkadot 1,931.66 -4.15% Dogecoin 11.6698 -4.65%