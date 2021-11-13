Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin down 2.05% at Rs 51 lakh on November 13

The cryptocurrency market is in the red today on November 13. The global crypto market-cap is $2.80 trillion, a 2.09 percent decrease over the last day. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $118.91 billion, which makes a 5.94 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.54 billion, 12.23 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $92.07 billion, which is 77.43 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 51 lakh and its dominance is currently 43.10 percent. It is down by 2.05 percent.

In international news, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that he had bought cryptocurrencies as a part of his portfolio but denied Apple’s intentions to join the cryptocurrency club.

“I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” Cook said at the New York Times DealBook Online Summit, adding that he was not giving any investment advice. Cook said that he had been interested in cryptocurrency for a while and had also done his own research on it.

Furthermore, the CEO clarified that Apple did not hold any cryptocurrency and had no plans to do so. “There are other things that we are definitely looking at,” he added.

Also, as many as 49 percent of millennials in America are comfortable with investing in cryptocurrency, according to a Bankrate survey. Out of the 49 percent, 15 percent answered they are ‘Very comfortable’ with investing in cryptocurrency while 34 percent picked ‘Somewhat comfortable.’

People in the age group of 25-40 years are also called millennials.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of Generation X (ages 41-56) and only 22 percent of baby boomers (ages 57-75) said they were comfortable with investing in digital currency. The study conducted for Bankrate via phone interview by SSRS interviewed 1,008 adults from May 25-30, 2021.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 51,00,000 -2.05% Ethereum 3,71,840.3 -2.95% Tether 80.17 0.19% Cardano 163.3913 -1.44% Binance Coin 50,218.98 -0.84% XRP 94.7105 -2.25% Polkadot 3,686 -1.96% Dogecoin 20.5769 -1.83%