Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Binance Coin up by nearly 2.5%; Tether, Cardano fall

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 52,38,577 and its dominance is currently 43 percent, a decrease of 0.59 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are mostly in the green on November 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 213.31 lakh crores, a 2.55 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 9,36,495 crores, which makes a 28.08 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 52,38,577 and its dominance is currently 43 percent, a decrease of 0.59 percent over the day.

As many as 49 percent of millennials in America are comfortable with investing in cryptocurrency, according to a Bankrate survey. Out of the 49 percent, 15 percent answered they are ‘Very comfortable’ with investing in cryptocurrency while 34 percent picked ‘Somewhat comfortable.’

People in the age group of 25-40 years are also called millennials.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of Generation X (ages 41-56) and only 22 percent of baby boomers (ages 57-75) said they were comfortable with investing in digital currency.

The study conducted for Bankrate via phone interview by SSRS interviewed 1,008 adults from May 25-30, 2021.

However, even with a surge in cryptocurrency investors, real estate and cash remain the preferred investments over the next 10 years for American investors.

According to another Bankrate survey, 28 percent of Americans prefer real estate as the way to invest money not needed for 10 years or more, up from 26 percent last year, when stocks topped the list.

“The strong preference for cash is ironic given record low interest rates and renewed concerns about inflation, and could be particularly damaging the longer inflation exceeds returns on cash investments,” Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst stated.

“While the pandemic has underscored the need to have sufficient short-term savings, cash investments do not pay off over long time periods.”

As off 7.50 am on November 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin52,38,5770.26%
Ethereum3,83,3012.79%
Tether80.09-0.61%
Cardano167.9519-0.38%
Binance Coin50,647.72.32%
XRP98.16861.73%
Polkadot3,8071.25%
Dogecoin21.210.15%
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 12, 2021 08:20 am

