Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 31: Market volume up 18% as Bitcoin edges up and Ethereum posts biggest gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano were trading in the green early on August 31 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.28 per cent to $996.54 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume rose 17.69 per cent to $75.71 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.86 billion, 7.73 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $67.65 billion, which is 89.36 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16 lakh. It dominates 39.18 per cent of the market, a decrease of 0.23 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 9:45 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,09,971 0.57% Ethereum 1,34,872.8 3.83% Tether 84.43 -0.21% Cardano 38.4900 3.46% Binance Coin 23,502.48 -0.52% XRP 27.6500 -1.46% Polkadot 610.00 -0.01% Dogecoin 5.4010 -0.89%

Moneycontrol News