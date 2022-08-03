Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 3: Bitcoin up, Polkadot biggest gainer

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on August 3 with the global crypto market cap rising marginally by 0.03 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 5.05 percent to $77.33 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.35 billion, 9.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $71.90 billion, which is 92.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19.16 lakh, with a dominance of 41.25 percent. This was a 0.23 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In a major hack involving a cryptocurrency project, impersonators on August 2 drained the cross-chain bridge Nomad of about $191 million, nearly emptying it of funds. The cross-chain bridge allows transfers between Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Evmos (EVMOS), Milkomeda C1 and Moonbeam (GLMR).

According to aggregator DeFi TVL and analytics provider DefiLlama, the total amount taken stood at $190.7 million. After the hack, the total value locked with the project is $5,900, according to DefiLlama.

In other news, a Singapore court granted a three-month moratorium to cryptocurrency lending start-up Vauld till November 7, 2022. Following demand letters from a few creditors, the judge further gave a deadline of four weeks to the company to explore mechanisms for withdrawal for creditors in need.

All the creditors will get updated financial details on the Coinbase-backed company in another eight weeks, the court said in a virtual hearing.

In the NFTs space, if you own CryptoPunk then you can be the proud owner of a handcrafted pendant modelled after your NFT from Tiffany & Co. for — wait for it — Rs 4 lakh. The ornament will feature at least 30 diamonds and gemstones, will have an 18K gold chain with five diamonds on the clasp to go with it.

CryptoPunk, aka the pixelated avatars consists of 10,000 uniquely generated characters, the average cost of each being around Rs 1.5 crore. No two avatars are exactly alike, and each one of them can be officially owned by a single person on the Ethereum blockchain. It is also one of the earliest examples of a "Non-Fungible Token" on Ethereum.

As of 8.34 am on August 3, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,16,996 0.78% Ethereum 1,34,010.0 -1.78% Tether 83.97 0.32% Cardano 41.7193 2.05% Binance Coin 23,450.0 0.55% XRP 30.4501 -1.08% Polkadot 679.50 2.47% Dogecoin 5.5506 -2.26%

Moneycontrol News