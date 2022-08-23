Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red; Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 23. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion, which is a 0.01 percent increase over the last day.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $70.74 billion, which makes a 19.05 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.43 billion, 7.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $63.92 billion, which is 90.37 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.80 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84 percent, a fall of 0.25 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
In other news, Australia said on Monday it would do a virtual stocktake of the country's cryptocurrency holdings, the first signal from the new centre-left government that it plans to regulate the $1 trillion sector.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that his department would undertake "token mapping", or cataloging the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, as a first step to identifying which cryptocurrency assets to regulate, and how.
Australia would be the first country in the world to conduct such an exercise, he added in a statement. Read more details here.
As of 8.59 am on August 23, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,80,259
|-1.49%
|Ethereum
|1,35,600
|-1.02%
|Tether
|85.04
|-0.53%
|Cardano
|39.6500
|-2.77%
|Binance Coin
|25,000.00
|-1.43%
|XRP
|28.5500
|-0.93%
|Polkadot
|635.00
|-5.43%
|Dogecoin
|5.7500
|-2.53%