Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red; Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 23. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion, which is a 0.01 percent increase over the last day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $70.74 billion, which makes a 19.05 percent increase.



The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.43 billion, 7.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $63.92 billion, which is 90.37 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered at Rs 17.80 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.84 percent, a fall of 0.25 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Australia said on Monday it would do a virtual stocktake of the country's cryptocurrency holdings, the first signal from the new centre-left government that it plans to regulate the $1 trillion sector.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that his department would undertake "token mapping", or cataloging the types and uses of digital currency owned within the country, as a first step to identifying which cryptocurrency assets to regulate, and how.

Australia would be the first country in the world to conduct such an exercise, he added in a statement. Read more details here.

As of 8.59 am on August 23, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,80,259 -1.49% Ethereum 1,35,600 -1.02% Tether 85.04 -0.53% Cardano 39.6500 -2.77% Binance Coin 25,000.00 -1.43% XRP 28.5500 -0.93% Polkadot 635.00 -5.43% Dogecoin 5.7500 -2.53%

Moneycontrol News