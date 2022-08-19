 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 19: Bitcoin trades lower as Ethereum inches higher; Dogecoin top laggard

Aug 19, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.19 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.32 per cent to $1.08 trillion over a day earlier. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 11.06 per cent to $64.45 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.08 billion, 7.78 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $59.20 billion, which is 91.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 9:00 am on August 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 19,02,999 -0.54%
Ethereum 1,52,450.5 1.41%
Tether 84.40 1.99%
Cardano 41.38 -3.92%
Binance Coin 24,817 -0.53%
XRP 30.39 -2.58%
Polkadot 657 -5.73%
Dogecoin 6.05 -7.62%
