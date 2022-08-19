Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 19: Bitcoin trades lower as Ethereum inches higher; Dogecoin top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.32 per cent to $1.08 trillion over a day earlier. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 11.06 per cent to $64.45 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.08 billion, 7.78 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $59.20 billion, which is 91.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.19 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

As of 9:00 am on August 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,02,999 -0.54% Ethereum 1,52,450.5 1.41% Tether 84.40 1.99% Cardano 41.38 -3.92% Binance Coin 24,817 -0.53% XRP 30.39 -2.58% Polkadot 657 -5.73% Dogecoin 6.05 -7.62%

Moneycontrol News