Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 19: Bitcoin trades lower as Ethereum inches higher; Dogecoin top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.32 per cent to $1.08 trillion over a day earlier. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 11.06 per cent to $64.45 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.08 billion, 7.78 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $59.20 billion, which is 91.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.19 per cent. This was a 0.16 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
As of 9:00 am on August 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|19,02,999
|-0.54%
|Ethereum
|1,52,450.5
|1.41%
|Tether
|84.40
|1.99%
|Cardano
|41.38
|-3.92%
|Binance Coin
|24,817
|-0.53%
|XRP
|30.39
|-2.58%
|Polkadot
|657
|-5.73%
|Dogecoin
|6.05
|-7.62%