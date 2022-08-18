 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 18: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Cardano biggest loser

Moneycontrol News
Aug 18, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.70 per cent to $1.12 trillion over a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 12.61 per cent to $71.75 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 7.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $64.85 billion, which is 90.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As of 9:45 am on August 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 19,16,195 -0.7%
Ethereum 1,51,048.5 -0.94%
Tether 83.58 5.78%
Cardano 43.4014 -3.53%
Binance Coin 25,013.16 0.81%
XRP 30.5352 -1.49%
Polkadot 684 -3.36%
Dogecoin 6.5400 -0.15%
