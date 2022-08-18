Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 18: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Cardano biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.70 per cent to $1.12 trillion over a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 12.61 per cent to $71.75 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 7.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $64.85 billion, which is 90.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

As of 9:45 am on August 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,16,195 -0.7% Ethereum 1,51,048.5 -0.94% Tether 83.58 5.78% Cardano 43.4014 -3.53% Binance Coin 25,013.16 0.81% XRP 30.5352 -1.49% Polkadot 684 -3.36% Dogecoin 6.5400 -0.15%

Moneycontrol News