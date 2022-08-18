English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 18: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Cardano biggest loser

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.70 per cent to $1.12 trillion over a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 12.61 per cent to $71.75 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 7.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $64.85 billion, which is 90.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    As of 9:45 am on August 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin19,16,195-0.7%
    Ethereum1,51,048.5-0.94%
    Tether83.585.78%
    Cardano43.4014-3.53%
    Binance Coin25,013.160.81%
    XRP30.5352-1.49%
    Polkadot684-3.36%
    Dogecoin6.5400-0.15%
