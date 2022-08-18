Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 18: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Cardano biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.70 per cent to $1.12 trillion over a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 12.61 per cent to $71.75 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 7.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $64.85 billion, which is 90.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.As of 9:45 am on August 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|19,16,195
|-0.7%
|Ethereum
|1,51,048.5
|-0.94%
|Tether
|83.58
|5.78%
|Cardano
|43.4014
|-3.53%
|Binance Coin
|25,013.16
|0.81%
|XRP
|30.5352
|-1.49%
|Polkadot
|684
|-3.36%
|Dogecoin
|6.5400
|-0.15%