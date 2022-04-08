Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 8: Bitcoin, Dogecoin inch up; most coins in green

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 8. The global crypto market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 1.73 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.66 billion, which makes a 31.78 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.35 billion, 13.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $67.85 billion, which is 82.08 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $43,683.82. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.97 percent, a decrease of 0.43 percent over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, the central bank digital currency (CBDC) can replace cash-based transactions to some extent in India, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T. Rabi Shankar said in an ICRIER webinar on ‘Getting Central Bank Digital Currency Right for India: Lessons from G20 and the Rest of the World’ on April 7.

Also Read: CBDCs can replace cash transactions to some extent in India, says RBI Deputy Governor

Over the last five years, while digital payments have risen at an average annual growth rate of about 50 percent roughly in India, the supply of currency has also almost nearly doubled, Shankar said. The currency in circulation before demonetisation in 2016 was roughly about Rs 17 trillion and presently it is at about Rs 30 trillion.

Also, Facebook's parent company Meta is exploring the potential of digital money referred to internally as "Zuck Bucks" in a play on the founder's name, the Financial Times reported.

Meta abandoned its effort to create a global cryptocurrency — first called Libra but eventually re-branded as Diem — in the face of fierce backlash by financial regulators around the world. However, founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg has spoken about the importance of e-commerce and financial tools to his vision for an immersive online world called the metaverse.

Products being considered at Meta include digital tokens similar to those use for transactions in video games, with the internet company's version nicknamed "Zuck Bucks" by those working on it, according to the Financial Times.

As off 9:00 am on April 08, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 34,73,347 -2.37% Ethereum 2,53,997.9 -3.75% Tether 79.19 -0.27% Cardano 84.7900 -7.93% Binance Coin 35,432.27 -3.63% XRP 59.7892 -4.3% Polkadot 1,689.13 -5.33% Dogecoin 12.3319 -9.45%

Moneycontrol News