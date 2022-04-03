English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 3: Bitcoin and Ethereum edge down as Polkadot rises

    Bitcoin's price is currently $45,662.09. Its dominance is 40.99 percent, a decrease of 0.12 percent over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 03, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

    Many cryptocurrencies were down over the past 24 hours. The global crypto market cap is $2.12 trillion, a 1.87 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.13 billion, a 15.78 percent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $18.54 billion, 16.84 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stable coins is now $88.50 billion, which is 80.36 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

    Tether was up 1.45 percent at Rs 78.00 over the past 24 hours. Polkadot rose 3.87 percent to Rs 1,777.47 while Dogecoin was down 2.04 percent at Rs 10.7850. Cardano fell 1.04 percent to Rs 89.9468, Binance decreased 2.37 percent to Rs 33,899.70, XRP was down 0.69 percent at Rs 63.9081, and Bitcoin fell 0.2 percent to Rs 35,83,544. Ethereum was down 0.09 percent at Rs 2,67,604.7.

    As of 7.36 am on April 03, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin35,83,544-0.2%
    Ethereum2,67,604.7-0.09%
    Tether78.001.45%
    Cardano89.9468-1.04%
    Binance Coin33,899.70-2.37%
    XRP63.9081-0.69%
    Polkadot1,777.473.87%
    Dogecoin10.7850-2.04%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 07:55 am
