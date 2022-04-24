Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 24: Bitcoin up, cryptos mixed; Polkadot biggest gainer

Cryptocurrencies traded in the mixed early on April 24. The global crypto market cap is $1.84 trillionm a 0.18 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.17 billion, which makes a 32.85 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.42 billion, 13.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $43.58 billion, which is 80.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.70 lakh, with a dominance of 40.91 percent. This was a 0.12 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In the news, a top official from the International Monetary Fund has said that regulating crypto assets along with digital currency, addressing the remaining regulatory concerns in the banking sector and integrating with the global economy are among the few mid-term structural issues for India.

Overall, the IMF is looking at India in “a very positive fashion,” said Tobias Adrian, Financial Counselor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

Adrian said that “regulating crypto assets is certainly high on the agenda” for India when it comes to mid-term structural issues that the country needs to address in the coming years.

In the corporate corner, cricket NFTs platform Rario has raised $120 million funding led by Dream Capital, the corporate venture and M&A arm of Dream Sports and participation from Alpha Wave Global.

The startup also counts Animoca Brands, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital among its investors. This marks the first bet by the Dream11 parent in the Web3 space and its largest investment so far.

Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain had said at an industry event in January 2022 that they were exploring a foray into the nascent blockchain and NFT market.

As off 8.10 am on April 24, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,70,182 0.42% Ethereum 2,35,329.6 -0.69% Tether 80.23 0.18% Cardano 71.4000 -0.53% Binance Coin 32,300.1 0.12% XRP 56.5944 -1.74% Polkadot 1,521.69 4.17% Dogecoin 10.7607 -0.7%

Moneycontrol News