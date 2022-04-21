Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher as Dogecoin falls

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 21. The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 0.51 percent increase over the previous day.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.10 billion, a 13.53 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.46 billion, 13.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $76.99 billion, which is 84.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent - an increase of 0.13 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
In other news, Robinhood Markets Incorporation, a US-based financial services firm, announced that it had signed a deal to acquire Ziglu Ltd, a UK-based electronic money institution and crypto-asset firm. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
“As we look to expand internationally, we’re excited to announce that we’ve signed a deal to acquire Ziglu … With Ziglu, UK-based customers can buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money, even abroad, without fees,” Robinhood said in a blogpost.
As of 10:15 am on April 21, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|33,00,215
|1.08%
|Ethereum
|2,45,037.8
|0.23%
|Tether
|79.70
|0.26%
|Cardano
|75.4120
|1.08%
|Binance Coin
|33,453.98
|0.36%
|XRP
|59.5000
|-1.85%
|Polkadot
|1,438.97
|2.58%
|Dogecoin
|11.1800
|-2.61%