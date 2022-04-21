 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher as Dogecoin falls

Moneycontrol News
Apr 21, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent -- an increase of 0.13 percent over the day.

Representative image

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 21.  The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 0.51 percent increase over the previous day.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.10 billion, a 13.53 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $12.46 billion, 13.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $76.99 billion, which is 84.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent - an increase of 0.13 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Robinhood Markets Incorporation, a US-based financial services firm, announced that it had signed a deal to acquire Ziglu Ltd, a UK-based electronic money institution and crypto-asset firm. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“As we look to expand internationally, we’re excited to announce that we’ve signed a deal to acquire Ziglu … With Ziglu, UK-based customers can buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money, even abroad, without fees,” Robinhood said in a blogpost.

As of 10:15 am on April 21, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 33,00,215 1.08%
Ethereum 2,45,037.8 0.23%
Tether 79.70 0.26%
Cardano 75.4120 1.08%
Binance Coin 33,453.98 0.36%
XRP 59.5000 -1.85%
Polkadot 1,438.97 2.58%
Dogecoin 11.1800 -2.61%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Cryptocurrency prices #dogecoin vs bitcoin #Ethereum #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Apr 21, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.