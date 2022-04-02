Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 2: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise as Binance Coin racks up biggest gains

Most cryptocurrencies were up over the past 24 hours. The global crypto market cap was $2.16 trillion, a 4.64 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $129.30 billion, a 0.48 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $21.33 billion, 16.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $107.33 billion, which is 83.01 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $46,797.62 and its dominance is currently 41.09 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Tether was down 0.28 percent at Rs 77.20. Polkadot rose 5.81 percent to Rs 1,710.05, while Dogecoin was up 5.38 percent at Rs 10.9598. Cardano was up 5.69 percent at Rs 90.8991, Binance rose 7.28 percent to Rs 34,474.68, XRP was up 2.11 percent at Rs 64.2274, Bitcoin rose 3.4 percent to Rs 35,77,422 Ethereum was up 6.04 percent Rs 2,66,282.2.

In other news, Prime Blockchain Inc, a bitcoin mining and infrastructure startup, on Friday agreed to go public in the United States by merging with a blank-cheque firm in a deal that would value the combined company at $1.25 billion including debt.

The company, which does business as PrimeBlock and operates data centres and crypto mining operations across North America, has secured $300 million in equity financing for the deal from an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

The merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II VCXA.O is expected to close by the second half of this year, after which the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq and led by PrimeBlock Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Budhrani.

Also, Indonesia plans to charge value-added tax (VAT) on crypto asset transactions and an income tax on capital gains from such investments at 0.1% each, starting from May 1, a tax official said on Friday, amid a boom in digital asset trading.

Interest in digital assets has surged in Southeast Asia's largest economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of crypto asset holders jumping to 11 million by the end of 2021.

Last year's total crypto asset transactions in commodity futures markets reached 859.4 trillion rupiah ($59.8 billion), up more than 10 times from 2020's transaction value, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency showed.

Indonesians are allowed to trade crypto assets as a commodity but not to use them as a means of payment.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 35,77,422 3.4% Ethereum 2,66,282.2 6.04% Tether 77.20 -0.28% Cardano 90.8991 5.69% Binance Coin 34,474.68 7.28% XRP 64.2274 2.11% Polkadot 1,710.05 5.81% Dogecoin 10.9598 5.38%