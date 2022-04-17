Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 17: Bitcoin, Dogecoin fall as Ethereum inches higher

Most cryptocurrencies traded lower on April 17. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.87 trillion, down 0.69 percent over Saturday.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $49.62 billion, which makes a 19.67 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.26 billion - 10.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $39.87 billion, which is 80.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $40,217.74. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 40.81 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, CoinSwitch Kuber, a Bengaluru-based cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily halted accepting rupee deposits via UPI and other banking channels.

Daily trading volumes on Indian crypto exchanges, which collectively cater to about 15 million people, has tumbled by between 88 percent and 96 percent since peaking last year, data from CoinGecko show.

WazirX, India’s biggest crypto bourse, saw volumes drop 93 percent from an October high, according to the data.

Also, data-wise, a report released by crypto exchange firm Gemini looked at how people are adopting cryptocurrency - based on country, age and gender metrics.

It found that Indians own 20 percent of the world's cryptocurrencies - tying with the United States for the 10th spot. Indonesian and Brazil topped the list with 41 percent ownership each.

As off 8.30 am on April 17, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,94,011 -0.26% Ethereum 2,41,102 0.19% Tether 79.74 0.54% Cardano 73.0900 -0.41% Binance Coin 33,015.80 -0.12% XRP 61.3885 -1.57% Polkadot 1,464.21 1.5% Dogecoin 11.3600 -2.48%

Moneycontrol News