Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 15: Bitcoin, Ethereum edge lower; Dogecoin bucks trend

Most cryptocurrencies traded in red early on April 15 as the global crypto market cap dropped 2.75 percent to $1.87 trillion in the last 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency market volume too declined 4.67 percent to $77.23 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $10.13 billion, 13.11 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. On the other hand, the volume of all stable coins hovered at $60.69 billion, which is 78.49% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stablecoins are a different class of cryptocurrencies that are not volatile and usually pegged to a real-world currency like the US dollar.

Market dominance of Bitcoin, world’s largest cryptocurrency, declined 0.22 percent to 40.75 percent over the last day, as per the CoinMarketCap data.

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform and expects NFTs to continue to grow "significantly."

NFTs, a type of digital asset that exist on a blockchain, have exploded in popularity in 2021, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

Among major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin slipped over 2.4 percent to Rs 31,80,499 while Ethereum declined 2 percent to Rs 2,41,021.9.

On the other hand, Dogecoin gained 2 percent at Rs 11.34 while Tether added 0.44 percent at Rs 79.49.

As of 9:00am on April 15, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,80,499 -2.4% Ethereum 2,41,021.9 -2.0% Tether 79.49 0.44% Cardano 75.20 -2.33% Binance Coin 33,100.68 -0.6% XRP 61.20 5.6% Polkadot 1,450.00 0.58% Dogecoin 11.34 2.0%