Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 12: Bitcoin down, Dogecoin slides nearly 9.56%

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red on April 12. The global crypto market cap is $1.83 trillion, a 6.23 percent decrease over the last day.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.87 billion, which makes a 59.25 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.01B, 12.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $85.90 billion, which is 84.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $39,555.92. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.08 percent, a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, as per the CoinMarketCap data.

All the major cryptos slumped, Bitcoin declined over 6.26 percent, while Ethereum was down over 6.82 percent.

Dogecoin slid nearly 9.56 percent, Avalanche declined 5.67 percent.

Since peaking at just above $48,000 in late March, Bitcoin -- and other tokens -- have been dragged lower by concerns about tighter monetary policy. Even the buzz around last week’s Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami wasn’t enough to reverse the trend.

Also, the official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked on Sunday, apparently by scammers claiming to be affiliated with the Azuki NFT project.

The Twitter handle @ugc_india currently has around 2,96,000 followers on the microblogging platform. On Sunday morning, many of these followers woke up to find the verified Twitter account of UGC India posting bizarre tweets.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday had refuted reports that a team of the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in India to probe the alleged bitcoin case being investigated by the Karnataka Police, and termed the statements "speculative" and "without any basis".

In a statement, the central agency said the FBI has not sent any team to India to conduct a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by the US probe agency to the CBI for conducting an investigation in this case.

"Accordingly, the question of any permission for the probe by the Competent Authority in India does not arise. CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including FBI," Central Bureau of Investigation spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The statement comes after the Congress on Friday asked whether the FBI is in India to investigate an alleged "Bitcoin scam" which the party had accused the BJP government in Karnataka of covering up last year.

Later, senior officials added that the statements and reports claiming the presence of the FBI team to probe the case are "speculative, without any basis" and issued with a "malafide intent".

In a tweet, Congress MLA from Chittarpur Priyank Kharge had said he believed the "FBI is in Delhi to investigate the billion dollar" Bitcoin scam.

"Like I said before, if the state investigates the matter diligently, a lot of BJP's skeletons will tumble out," he had said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajewala had also tweeted, saying, "The layers of #BitcoinScam is finally being unearthed!"

He had also asked the government to release details of the investigation and suspects, including political people.

Accusing the Congress of playing politics on the alleged bitcoin scam issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had last year asked the opposition party to give documents, if any, to investigating agencies.

As of 8.40 am on April 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,48,404 -0.05% Ethereum 2,37,559.0 -0.18% Tether 79.85 0.13% Cardano 73.9112 -0.56% Binance Coin 31,554.89 -0.45% XRP 55.5602 -0.16% Polkadot 1,375.24 -0.06% Dogecoin 10.7727 -0.74%